Mike Pence And Wife Thank US Troops, Say 'it's Been Special Privilege To Serve All Of You'

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence visited the US troops for one last time in their official capacity. During their visit to Fort Drum, the VP and the second lady thanked the 10th Division and their families for their service. In an emotional speech, they said that it was an honour to serve the country and further thanked the troops for giving them an opportunity to serve them while they took care of the borders of the nation. As Pence prepares to leave office, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in on January 20.

“I’m here to deliver a very simple message to each and every one of you on behalf of your commander and chief, and every American. Thank you for your service. And to the 1st Brigade combat team, welcome home,” Pence said.

“As our time in office draws to a close, allow me to thank you for the privilege of serving as your vice president. It's been the greatest honour of my life. And it's been a special privilege to serve all of you,” he added.

READ: Mike Pence Advises Biden Government To Stand Against Chinese Aggression And Trade Abuses

Speaking before her husband, Karen Pence also delivered an emotional speech and said, “It is such an honour to be with you — here I go — for our very last trip as vice president and second lady of the United States”.

Further, the Pences thanked the sailors at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California. The Vice President also noted that the “pandemic year” had been tough, however, he added that through it all he has seen is the strength and resilience of the American people shine forth. While sharing the message of hope and restoring strength throughout the country, Pence also said that he has faith that the day will come when the country will put the “challenging times” in the past and emerge stronger and better than ever.

READ: US VP Mike Pence Touts Trump's Foreign Policy Gains

Trump to leave WH on Jan 20

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has remained largely behind closed doors fuming since his loss. Pence, on the other hand, has been stepping up and fulfilling his ceremonial duties of the presidency. The outgoing president would departure the White House for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida just before the inauguration on Wednesday. He has also promised a “safe and peaceful transition” would take place on January 20.

Last week, Trump also became the first President in the history of the United States to be impeached by the House for the second time. He has been charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the mob siege of the Capitol. The House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. Also, ten Republicans joined the Democrats saying that he should be held accountable and warned of a "danger" if Congress should leave him unchecked ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

READ: Pence Calls Vice President-elect Kamala Harris To Congratulate Her, Offer Assistance

READ: Pence Speaks At Memorial Service For Yeager In West Virginia