US Capitol Put Under Temporary Lockdown As Fire Breaks Out Under Nearby Bridge

The US Capitol went into a temporary lockdown after a fire broke out under a nearby bridge on Monday, January 18. According to AP reports, the US Secret Service later informed that the fire that led to the lockdown has been extinguished and there is no threat now.

"Public safety and law enforcement responded to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, D.C. that has been extinguished. Out of an abundance of caution the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public," the US Secret Service wrote in a tweet.

Capitol prepares for inauguration

Ahead of Biden's inauguration day on January 20, the US Capitol and its surrounding areas have been converted into a military zone. As per reports, a total of 25,000 National Guard troops will be deployed and many of them will be armed. There have been pictures of troops sleeping in nearly every corner of the Capitol.

US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has told The Associated Press on January 17 that the officials are ‘conscious of the potential threat’ and has even warned the commanders to remain vigilant for any issues within their ranks as Biden's inaugration approaches. FBI has also been reportedly vetting the National Guard troops amid fears of ‘insider attack’. However, McCarthy and other leaders have reportedly said that they have not yet seen any evidence of threats but the officials said the vetting had not lagged any new issue. But, McCarthy said that the security officials are going to continue their work.

Meanwhile, as per the report, he along with other military leaders were subjected to a three-hour-long security drill in preparation for Wednesday’s inauguration. McCarthy reportedly said that the National Guard members are also being trained on how to identify potential insider threats.

Insider threats have been a persistent issue for law enforcement in the US after the September 11, 2001 attacks. However, in most cases, the threats include the ones from homegrown insurgents that are radicalised by terror groups such as the al-Qaida. But, in contrast, this time, the law enforcement is in a caution against the protesters that support the outvoted US President Donald Trump fueled by his baseless claims of voter fraud in the November elections.

