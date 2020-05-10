US: CDC Director To Self Quarantine After Coming In Contact With COVID-19 Patient

As coronavirus scare continues to spike, the director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield ‘will be teleworking for the next two weeks’ after being potentially exposed to the person who later tested positive for the deadly disease. Now at least three senior officials from White House task force have shifted to teleworking in self-isolation amid COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, after two cases of COVID-19 disease were confirmed in the premises, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci’s spokesperson confirmed that he would be working from home sometimes and commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Stephen Han has already started his time in self-quarantine.

This comes as the worldwide infections of the coronavirus have surpassed 4.1 million and the United States has over 1.3 million cases with more than 80,000 deaths. While US President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to be reopened, the press secretary of US Vice President Mike Pence, Katie Miller also tested positive of COVID-19 disease on May 8. A day before that, US military member who works as one of the personal valets of US President was confirmed to have contracted the deadly virus on May 7. Meanwhile, US President's daughter Ivanka Trump's personal assistant has tested positive for deadly coronavirus.

However, according to reports both Trump and Pence have tested negative of the highly contagious disease. After US President’s personal valet was detected with the disease, Trump said that testing would now occur once a day, while it was previously taking place only once a week.

Trump's offer of testing at Capitol Hill declined

Just days before the cases in US officials emerged, Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell jointly rejected the offer by US President Donald Trump’s administration for testing all lawmakers of coronavirus at the Capitol Hill. Amid the global health crisis, while Pelosi and McConnell think it is best if the resources that the United States has, shall be diverted to front-line facilities, Trump sees “no reason” to decline the offer. However, US President thinks it would give “Crazy Pelosi” yet another chance to not be present for work.

(With agency inputs)

(Image Source: AP)