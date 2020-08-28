US CDC Predicts Coronavirus Deaths To Exceed 200,000 By September 19

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has predicted that by September 19 the US will exceed 200,000 COVID-19 deaths. As per a report published on its website, the CDC has predicted at least 200,292 deaths by September 19 if the current trend of coronavirus deaths in the US continues.

Crisis due to worsen in the States

In their report, the CDC also added that it believes that there will be somewhere around 4,000 to 8,300 new COVID-19 deaths in the week before September 19. The forecast algorithm used by the CCDC unlike other prediction algorithmic only predicts roughly one month into the future and the previous forecast by the CDC saw America hit 195,000 virus deaths by September 12.

On August 27, the United States reported over 45,000 new virus cases and more than 1,000 virus-related deaths. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 5.8 million positive virus cases and has a death toll of 180,844. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 24 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 830,000.

US President Donald Trump who has been severely criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic has repeatedly called out and blamed China for allowing the virus to spread and also for withholding crucial information from the world during the early weeks of the outbreak. The US President has also clashed with the World Health Organisation and stated formal procedure for the US to leave the UN organization.