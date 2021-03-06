US: CDC Prepares For Zombie Apocalypse, Urges People To Join 'zombie Task Force'

While providing guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic, the Center for Disease Control updated the guidelines for another extreme occurrence, that is, a zombie apocalypse. “If zombies did start roaming the streets, CDC would conduct an investigation much like any other disease outbreak. CDC would provide technical assistance to cities, states, or international partners dealing with a zombie infestation. This assistance might include consultation, lab testing and analysis, patient management and care, tracking of contacts, and infection control (including isolation and quarantine)”, read a statement by the CDC.

CDC prepares for Zombie apocalypse

As per CDC, the first step to prepare for zombies, or any other disaster is by creating an emergency kit with a few essentials. The kit should include a gallon of water per day for each person, nonperishable food items, medications, tools and supplies, sanitation and hygiene products, clothing and bedding, important documents and first aid supplies. The CDC further urges the citizens to join the ‘CDC Zombie Task Force’. The statement said, “The CDC Foundation, a non-profit partner of CDC is offering Zombie Task Force t-shirts (click on the picture to find out more). Proceeds go to benefit disaster relief efforts and other important health programs. Get yours before they’re gone…”.

Read: COVID-19: CDC Chief Warns Of 'potential Fourth Surge', Says 'we Have Ability To Stop'

The blog was originally posted in the year 2011. It garnered various comments from the netizens as they praised the agency for its creative approach. In the comment section, one user wrote, “This is a great step towards defeating zombies as a potential threat. If every household would have these supplies, they could hold out longer. There is a lot of good resources on the internet too about protection from zombies. I don’t think any of them carry the same weight as the CDC though. Zombie Blog Keep up the good work CDC, you are awesome!”.

Read: Tesla Share Price Continues To See A Downfall In The US Stock Market

Read: US And UK Weigh Russia Sanctions Over Use Of Chemical Weapons

Also Read: US: Federal Investigators Probe Communication Between Lawmakers And Capitol Attackers