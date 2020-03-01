US Confirms First Death From Coronavirus In Washington State

The United States on February 29 confirmed its first death from the contagious coronavirus in Washington State. According to the Washington state health department, the person belonged to King County in Seattle and died late on Saturday. The US health official further added that they would offer more details on the death at 1 pm local time and would also discuss new confirmed cases in the county.

According to reports, on January 21, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Washington State Department of Health (WSDH) announced the first case of 2019 novel coronavirus in the United States in Washington State. As per WSDH, the patient had returned from Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, where an outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December. As per reports, five new cases have been detected with the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States rising to 68.

Coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 2,900 lives across the globe and has infected over 85,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, at least 106 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

