US Congress Formally Moves Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump; May Vote On Wednesday

Cracking down on US President Donald Trump, the Democrat-controlled US Congress introduced formal articles of impeachment against the incumbent President, according to CNN. Charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection", with respect to the US Capitol riots, the House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sought to vote on the articles by Wednesday. Hoyer had also moved a bill seeking Trump's ouster through the 25th Amendment- which can be invoked by US Vice President Mike Pence and other cabinet members, but was blocked by the House Republicans. Speaker Pelosi has sought Pence's response within 24 hours, once the bill is re-introduced on the floor.

Pelosi: House will proceed with impeachment

Today, five days after the President incited a deadly insurrection against American democracy, the @HouseGOP blocked @RepRaskin’s legislation calling on @VP Pence to activate the 25th Amendment. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 11, 2021

Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump as she pushes the vice president and the Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority to force him out, warning that Trump is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol. During an interview on “60 Minutes” aired Sunday, Pelosi invoked the Watergate era when Republicans in the Senate told President Richard Nixon, “It’s over.” “That’s what has to happen now,” she said. Trump has already been impeached by the House in December 2019 for 'abuse of power and obstruction of Congress', but was acquitted Senate - controlled by the Republicans in February 2020.

Nancy Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him

US Capitol siege by Pro-Trump supporters

On Wednesday afternoon, thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades outside the Capitol, and marched into the building. Scaling walls using scaffolding and breaking windows to enter the building. Inside the building, rioters banged on doors, trying to push through doors and fought with police. As per reports, by 2 PM, Capitol Police ordered all staff, reporters and nearby senators into the Senate chamber, which was sealed off and put on lockdown. Visuals from inside the Capitol show the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building. After the building was secured, at least four people have died, 52 have been arrested and over a dozen police officers have been injured - two succumbed.

Reports state that the siege on Capitol Hill occurred after President Trump had given a speech from the White House, urging protesters to march on the Capitol after making false claims of electoral fraud. In the face of a slew of resignations from White House staff and his cabinet, Trump condemned the attacks and stated that he will not be attending the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration ceremony on January 20. Twitter and Facebook have now permanently banned from the platform saying 'due to the risk of further incitement of violence'. Joe Biden was elected as the 46th US President on 7 November winning 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232 and he also won the popular vote, with 51% of the votes - amassing 8,12,83,485 ballots.

