US Congressional Committee Panel Summons Donald Trump To Testify In Capitol Attack

The former President of the United States, Donald Trump has been called to appear before the US Congressional committee that is investigating the violence on Capitol Hill which took place last year on January 6. The House Jan. 6 committee unanimously decided on Thursday to subpoena former president Donald Trump and demanded his personal testimony as it unveiled shocking new footage of his close associates describing his multifaceted plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which sparked his supporters' fierce assault on the US Capitol, Associated Press reported.

Taking to Twitter, January 6th Committee said after its ninth hearing, “BREAKING: The Select Committee unanimously votes to subpoena Donald J. Trump, former President of the United States, to provide evidence as part of the committee's investigation".

Furthermore, Vice Chairperson Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, stated, “The vast weight of the evidence so far has shown us that the central cause of Jan. 6 was one man, Donald Trump, who many others followed,” USA Today reported. She even added, “None of this would have happened without him. He was personally and substantially involved in all of it.”

'We are obligated to seek answers from the man who set this all in motion'

Cheney also asserted that they must obtain "the testimony under oath of Jan. 6's central player," and added that the committee had "sufficient" evidence to issue many people for a criminal inquiry. "We are obligated to seek answers from the man who set this all in motion," later noted.

According to the Vice Chairperson, "So, this afternoon, I am offering this resolution that the Committee direct the Chairman to issue a subpoena for relevant documents and testimony under oath from Donald John Trump in connection with the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol."

In addition to this, eight public hearings were held previously as part of the investigation, which Trump, a Republican, has criticized as a political "witch hunt" started by Democrats.

As per the BBC report, Trump may be charged with a crime and imprisoned if he disobeys the summons, also known as a subpoena. The select committee is investigating January 6, 2021, assault on Congress by Trump loyalists. The decision to issue the subpoena on Thursday for the former Republican president to disclose records and evidence under oath in relation to the Capitol riot was approved 9-0 by the panel's seven Democrats and two Republicans.

The subpoena, which is anticipated to be issued in the upcoming days, will state a deadline by which Trump must comply or risk legal repercussions.

Notably, thousands of people, largely Trump supporters, invaded the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021, and interfered with a joint session of Congress to declare the results of the 2020 presidential election. This event, which is regarded as one of the biggest assaults on the US Congress in more than 200 years, prompted Trump to be impeached a second time by the House of Representatives just before his tenure was about to end, ANI reported.

(Image: AP)