Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Tweets Alternative Version Of Trump's Rocky Meme

US News

Nancy Pelosi's daughter, Christine Pelosi mocks Trump in a tweet which shows him getting punched by Nancy as they are photoshopped on Ivan and Rocky's bodies.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nancy Pelosi

US President Donal Trump on November 30 randomly shared a photoshopped picture of his face on Sylvester Stallone's body from the movie Rocky where he plays the boxer, Rocky Balboa. While the Internet was busy sharing memes and generally making fun of him, one person's reply took the internet by storm. Christine Pelosi the daughter of speaker Nancy Pelosi shared another Rocky meme in reply.

Christine Pelosi's Meme was a knockout for the internet

The president's post on Wednesday left a lot of people scratching their heads about if the President really sees himself like that. But regardless of the reasons behind his tweet Christine Pelosi shared a Rocky Meme on Saturday evening that seemed to be mocking the President's bizarre tweet. In the reply that was tweeted by Christine Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's head is photoshopped on the body of Rocky Balboa who is throwing a punch at Trump whose face has been photoshopped on Ivan Drago who was the Russian Villian from Rocky IV. 

Read: CONFIRMED: Conor McGregor To Face Donald Cerrone In UFC 246, Says President Dana White

Read: Donald Cerrone Mocks Conor McGregor's Proper 12 Brand Ahead Of Highly-awaited UFC Bout

In her tweet, Christine Pelosi asked her followers who made the meme, which clearly means that she did not make it.
 

A little digging on the internet allowed one to figure out that the photoshopped tweet that Christine Pelosi shared was made by Dan Sloan.
 

In the meme tweeted by Christine, one can also see a photoshopped picture of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. This image could be a reference to Trump's supposed links to Russia as he was earlier investigated by the FBI and several congressional committees.

Read: Best If US Keeps Out Of UK Election: Boris Johnson Tells Donald Trump

Read: Conor McGregor Vs Donald Cerrone: UFC Fan Offers A Sneak Peek Into The Future

Published:
COMMENT
