'Enough Is Enough': US Congressmen Ami Bera, Ted Yoho Concerned Over Chinese Aggression

Congressmen Ted Yoho and Ami Bera expressed concern over the Chinese aggression along its India border and asked Beijing to use diplomatic mechanisms rather than force to settle boundary issues with the neighbouring country. Twenty soldiers laid down their lives for India after a violent face-off with Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh earlier this month.

Taking to Twitter, Congressman Ted Yoho said that now is the time for the world to come together and tell China that enough is enough.

#China’s actions towards #India fall in line with a larger trend of the #ChineseCommunistParty using the confusion of the #COVID19 #pandemic as cover to launch large scale military provocations against its neighbors in the region, including #HongKong, #Taiwan, & #Vietnam. — Ted Yoho (@RepTedYoho) June 26, 2020

The #UnitedStates will not stand for unprovoked, premeditated military action for the purpose of antagonizing & intimidating peaceful nations into submission. Now is the time for the world to come together & tell #China that enough is enough. — Ted Yoho (@RepTedYoho) June 26, 2020

Furthermore, Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera urged China to use its longstanding diplomatic mechanisms with India to deescalate the situation rather than force to settle boundary issues.

As Chair of the @HouseForeign Subcommittee on Asia, I am concerned by continued Chinese aggression along its border with India. I encourage China to use its longstanding diplomatic mechanisms with India to deescalate the situation rather than force to settle boundary issues. — Ami Bera, M.D. (@RepBera) June 26, 2020

India-China war of words

Slamming China's incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China, on the other hand, has now staked claim over the entire Galwan Valley. It has also maintained that the Indian Army 'broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers', leading to violence. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level continue.

