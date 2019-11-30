Starbucks Writes 'Pig' On Coffee Cup Ordered By Oklahoma Officer

On the morning of the Thanksgiving Day, a police officer of Oklahoma decided to take the emergency dispatchers to his local Starbucks and ordered them drinks. The Police Chief of the Kiefer Oklahoma police department, Johnny O'Mara posted on Facebook that one of his officers was picking up an order and the label on one of the cups of a Venti hot chocolate read "PIG."

O'mara immediately contacted the Starbucks in Glenpool, Oklahoma to complain and in return, the store was asked to remove the label with a correct one. He was not satisfied with the service. He attached the mismislabeled cup and posted it on social media platforms captioning it, "The proverb 'Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me' came to mind". He said that the derogatory remark is a broader contempt for law enforcement.

Starbucks representative apologised

He was disturbed by the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who is patrolling the small town instead of being with his family. Jory Mendes, Starbucks representative called the incident totally unacceptable. He said it is not representative of the deep appreciation they have of their officers who work to keep the communities safe. He apologised for the incident to the law enforcement officer who experienced this and added that he had spoken to him directly.

Starbucks launched a criminal investigation

Starbucks has launched a criminal investigation and the employee has been suspended. O'Mara could not immediately be reached for comment but the cafe has apologised and said the label was a joke that was supposed to be seen by a colleague.

Kiefer has a population of fewer than 1,700 people, according to Census figures. It is located southwest of Tulsa. Kiefer was originally known as "Praper" when a post office was first established in 1901. US Highway 75A passes through the center of the town, leading north 5 miles (8 km) to the center of Sapulpa, the county seat, and south 5 miles (8 km) to Mounds.

