Starbucks Thanksgiving Hours: Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving?

The fourth Thursday in the month of November is to be celebrated as Thanksgiving Day. It officially came into existence when President Roosevelt went on to sign a resolution on December 26, 1941. There is also a lot of hustle-bustle which goes around this festival. One has to take extra care about the Thanksgiving menu and the preparations to be all efficient before the guests arrive. All this can tend to drain the energy out of you and only coffee can come to your rescue. So it is definitely a relief that on Thanksgiving that is November 28, 2019, one of the most popular coffee houses Starbucks will keep its door open for all the coffee lovers out there.

The store hours of Starbucks will vary according to the location

According to media reports, a spokesperson of Starbucks has told that it is an ideal gathering place for the community and customers often connect over coffee with each other every day. The spokesperson further said that Starbucks will be happy to welcome their customers on the occasion of Thanksgiving in selective store locations. The store hours often tend to vary by location and the stores might occasionally adjust their hours on the basis of customer needs and business. The official website of Starbucks will be consisting of the timings during the Thanksgiving hours.

About Thanksgiving

It is quite natural that after all the binging into the sweet potato casserole, roasted turkey and some Thanksgiving desserts, there will be a need for a long nap. But if you are sleep deprived due to some other commitments, you can easily freshen yourself up with your favourite latte or cafe mocha from Starbucks. Talking about Thanksgiving, the event that America calls the first Thanksgiving was celebrated by the Pilgrims. It was also celebrated when they made their first harvest in the New World, and the feast lasted for three days. It has also been recounted by attendee Edward Winslow and is dated as of October 1621. It has been said that the function was attended by some 90 Native Americans and 53 pilgrims. These colonies were also accustomed to celebrating ‘Thanksgiving’ to express their gratitude towards God for His blessings and grace.

