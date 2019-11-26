US Cop Pulls Over Banana Car In Traffic Stop, Gives Driver $20

Steve Braithwaite was touring America when he was stopped by a state trooper. During the end of the traffic stop, the trooper returned Braithwaite's license wrapped by a $20 dollar bill. Braithwaite, who is used to traffic stops thought he knew what was coming but was surprised this time.

Traffic stop with a twist

While on his journey, Braithwaite has spent his days offering pay-what-you-can rides to help fund his journey. A lot of days are spent on strangers' couches or in cheap motels. Braithwaite has said that he often has officers pull him over, they are all friendly and just a tad bit curious about his journey.

This stop took place while Braithwaite was driving down Michigan on October 27. The stop started off as normal, the officer checked his headlights, brake lights, taillights before walking back to his squad car with Braithwaite's licence. When the officer returned with his licence he knew something was different. According to Braithwaite, the officer had wrapped $20 dollars around the licence. Upon returning the licence the officer wished Braithwaite safe travels before going on his way.

Even after the stop, Braithwaite could not stop thinking of the officer's kind gesture and he could not wait to spread the word.

Since completing the banana car in 2011, Braithwaite has been on 'Good Morning America' three times and he holds the Guinness World Record for the worlds longest custom banana car.

Braithwaite usually chronicles his travels and his future destination of social media, the updates allow customers when and where he will be as well as people who wish to offer him a place to stay. Braithwaite claims that he has given thousands of rides.

