COVID-19 Death Toll In US Crosses 1,00,000 Mark, Total Cases At 1,699,933

The death toll in the US due to coronavirus pandemic has reportedly crossed 1,00,000 mark taking the total number of cases over 1.69 million. These figures are a reminder itself of how devastating and worrisome the virus really is. According to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the confirmed US deaths stands at 100,442. According to the reports, the US is one of the hardest-hit nations with US President Donald Trump being heavily criticized for his handling of the crisis. He was also criticized for not wearing a mask in public despite his administration's recommendations. The coronavirus pandemic has shattered the US economy and has pressured the local and state leaders to ease the lockdown restrictions.

There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they're forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those moments. 100,000 lives have now been lost to this virus.



— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the virus has infected more than 5.6 million people worldwide and killed over 350,000. Earlier, Trump downplayed the severity of the coronavirus and predicted the country wouldn't reach this death toll. A statement was released by the White House in which the President said, "prayers for comfort and strength are with all of those grieving the loss of a loved one or a friend as a result of this unprecedented plague, and his message to this great Nation remains one of resilience, hope, and optimism."

Pelosi slams Trump administration

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday, May 25 slammed the Trump Administration over still not having a serious plan for increasing the country's testing capacity in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. Taking to Twitter, Pelosi, along with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Congressman Frank Pallone, and Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Senator Patty Murray issued a joint statement on the Trump administration. According to the statement, Donald Trump's national testing strategy is to "deny the truth" that there are not enough tests and supplies, to reject responsibilities, and to dump the burden on other states.

Slamming Donald Trump, Pelosi, along with others in the joint statement, said that the US President is trying to paint a rosy picture about testing while experts are warning the country of its shortage. The US House leaders demanded clear explanations over how targets were set, how they will be met, and what will be done if they are not.

Speaking about the scheduled re-opening of the US economy, the joint statement urged for the testing to be free, accurate, reliable, and accompanied by tools like contact tracing.

