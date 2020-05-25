Last Updated:

US: People Defy Social Distancing Norms At Pool Party In Missouri, Netizens Enraged

People from Central Missouri, US, decided to have a pool party at the Lake of the Ozarks for the Memorial Day holiday weekend as US death toll nears 100,000.

US: People defy social distancing norms at pool party in Missouri, netizens enraged

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic and easing of restrictions, people from Central Missouri decided to have a pool party at the Lake of the Ozarks for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. According to reports, despite the state-sponsored social distancing orders crowds flooded bars and restaurants at the Lake of the Ozarks which is a hot spot and attracts Missouri residents as well as people from surrounding states like Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas and Iowa.

No social distancing at pool party

In videos and pictures posted on social media, people can be seen crammed into pools where no social distancing exists and also without masks. Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home orders reportedly expired earlier this month but an additional order from the state’s health director advises people to stay at least six feet away from others at least till the end of May.

Take a look at the videos and images from the pool party below.

The United States has reported 1,643,499 positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and has a death toll that is creeping towards 100,000 with 97,722 reported deaths. The United States has the highest number of reported coronavirus cases in the world at the moment, followed by Brazil who has reported 363,211 coronavirus cases.

