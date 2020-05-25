US: People defy social distancing norms at pool party in Missouri, netizens enraged

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic and easing of restrictions, people from Central Missouri decided to have a pool party at the Lake of the Ozarks for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. According to reports, despite the state-sponsored social distancing orders crowds flooded bars and restaurants at the Lake of the Ozarks which is a hot spot and attracts Missouri residents as well as people from surrounding states like Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas and Iowa.

No social distancing at pool party

In videos and pictures posted on social media, people can be seen crammed into pools where no social distancing exists and also without masks. Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home orders reportedly expired earlier this month but an additional order from the state’s health director advises people to stay at least six feet away from others at least till the end of May.

Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Sprints During Juventus Training Session Ahead Of Serie A Return: Watch

Read: Trump Places Travel Restrictions On Brazil Citing 'widespread Transmission' Of COVID-19

Take a look at the videos and images from the pool party below.

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u — Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020

#AtKarensGarageSale you find a pool membership card for Lake Of The Ozarks. pic.twitter.com/hn4212uGOS — Jon Royce (@zakkscoffee) May 24, 2020

Some urban centers may remain cautious. But then you have places like Lake of the Ozarks, Memorial Day.



Places in the US decided it's overblown* & not an issue for them. Sadly, they are likely correct- they'll get sick- but they won't be the ones to die as they spread it. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/FdJ6bp3y55 — (((s/p))) (@S_R_Paul) May 24, 2020

Memorial Day at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. “We refuse to live in fear.” The prove it to me, I’m from Missouri” stereotype rings true, sadly. It is not living in fear to respect medical advice. What happened to, “Caution is the better part of valour?” ☹️😷 pic.twitter.com/zqjTjXKybH — Trustee Carole Paikin Miller (@CarolePaikinM66) May 24, 2020

The United States has reported 1,643,499 positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and has a death toll that is creeping towards 100,000 with 97,722 reported deaths. The United States has the highest number of reported coronavirus cases in the world at the moment, followed by Brazil who has reported 363,211 coronavirus cases.

Read: Trump Doubles Up With Maryland, Virginia Memorial Day Events

Read: Trump Justifies Golf Round As US Covid Deaths Near 1 Lakh As 'exercise; First In 3 Months'