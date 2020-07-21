US Defense Secretary Reveals Plans To Visit China, Accuses Beijing Of 'malign Activities'

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on July 21 that he plans to visit China amid heightened tensions over the South China Sea dispute. Discussing the US vision for security in the Indo–Pacific region at a security seminar, Esper said that US commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific has only grown deeper in the face of efforts to undermine it.

The Defense Secretary accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of continuing to engage in systemic rule-breaking, coercion and other malign activities. He said that the People’s Liberation Army continues its aggressive behaviour in the East and South China Seas, highlighting Beijing’s bullying tactic in the region.

“CCP has bullied ASEAN nations out of an estimated $2.6 trillion in potential offshore oil and gas revenue and denied them access to important fishing grounds,” he added.

'Unlawful military exercise'

The Pentagon chief denounced China’s unlawful land reclamation and military exercises on and around disputed features in the South China Sea. He said that such exercises are inconsistent with its commitments set out in the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. He lashed out at CCP for its brazen disregard for international commitments, calling upon the leaders to abide by international laws.

“We call on China’s leaders to abide by the international laws and norms that China – and the Chinese people – have benefited greatly from over the years. And while we hope the CCP will change its ways, we must be prepared for the alternative,” said Esper.

The Defense Secretary emphasised that the US is not looking for conflict and it is committed to a constructive and results-oriented relationship with China. He said that he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart several times to discuss different issues and hopes to make a trip by the year-end.

“We firmly believe no single nation can – or should – dominate the public commons, and we will continue to work alongside our allies and partners to support a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific for all,” said Esper.

(Image: AP)