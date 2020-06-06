US: Denver Police Asked To Stop Using 'less-than-lethal' Force In Protests

The United States District Court Judge has ordered the Denver police on June 5 to abstain from the use of “less-than-lethal” measures including tear gas, plastic bullets and flash grenades to dismiss the protests over the death of George Floyd. Since the African American died in police custody in Minnesota, unrest has prevailed in almost all states in the country demanding “justice and equality”. The temporary ruling by the judge came in response to the lawsuit filed on June 4 in Denver District Court by the demonstrators who had complained about the use of excessive force by the police authorities.

According to international reports, a spokesperson for Denver Police Tyrone Campbell has assured that the force would adhere to the court’s order as the protests have been continued for the 11th day. Recently, at least one person was shot near the state capitol which has been the main area of protests. Denver police had clarified that somebody shot an individual who was carrying a weapon and at least two people are possibly connected to the incident and they went to the hospital by themselves. According to reports, one has been shot and other, stabbed.

UN calls for 'urgent action'

Meanwhile, in the wake of violent protests prevailing in the US against racial discrimination, the UN has “urged” the country to address racism systematically and called for an independent investigation into cases that involve police brutality. Unrest has rocked America since Floyd death who became the latest face of the Black Lives Matter movement. Appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, at least 30 independent experts have jointly called for the US to “reform its criminal justice system” in the statement issued on June 5.

In the comprehensive release, UN broke down racism in the US by mentioning the “roots in slavery”, followed by the killings that fueled lynching and also the “double standards” of the American government in “inciting and threatening violence against protesters”.

