US: DHS Issues Terrorism Alert To Prevent Potential Domestic Attacks Post Inauguration

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday issued a terrorism alert in the country, saying the recent presidential transition could motivate domestic extremists to incite or commit violence. The National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin has been issued by the DHS Acting Secretary David Pekoske, who was appointed by President Joe Biden on January 20 and is waiting to hand over the position to Alejandro Mayorkas, whose nomination is awaiting confirmation in the Senate.

Jan 6 insurrection may embolden extremists

The recent alert issued by Pekoske is because of the persisting threat environment across the United States, which DHS believes will likely continue in the coming weeks. DHS has said that some "ideologically-motivated violent extremists" may be emboldened by the recent insurrection at Washington DC and could try to commit violence again. On January 6, a riotous mob, believed to be supporters of former President Donald Trump, laid siege on the US Capitol building, while a joint session to certify Biden's win was underway.

"DHS, as well as other Federal agencies and law enforcement partners will continue to take precautions to protect people and infrastructure across the United States. DHS remains committed to preventing violence and threats meant to intimidate or coerce specific populations on the basis of their religion, race, ethnicity, identity, or political views. DHS encourages state, local, tribal, and territorial homeland security partners to continue prioritizing physical security measures, particularly around government facilities, to protect people and critical infrastructure," DHS said in its bulletin.

The alert issued by the DHS on January 27 will be in effect until April 30. DHS said that the domestic violent extremists could be motivated by a range of other issues apart from the recent inauguration of President Biden. The department said that COVID-19 restrictions, long-standing racial and ethnic tensions, including opposition to immigration, could fuel them to carry out attacks against government facilities. DHS, however, added that it does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot.

(Image Credit: AP)