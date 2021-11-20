US: Donald Trump Praises Wisconsin Shooting Accused Kyle Rittenhouse On His Acquittal

On Friday, 19 November, Former US President Donald Trump congratulated 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on his acquittal in his homicide trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after a jury declared the latter not guilty of all counts. "Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It’s called being found NOT GUILTY—And by the way, if that’s not self-defense, nothing is!" [sic], Trump said in a statement as shared by his spokesperson Liz Harrington on Twitter. Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges after pleading self-defence in the tragic Kenosha killings that became a watershed in the nation's debate over guns, vigilantism, and racial injustice reported The Associated Press (AP).

The jury gave the verdict on Friday after over a month of deliberation. Rittenhouse could have faced life imprisonment if found guilty of the most serious accusation against him. The charges levelled against him included homicide, attempting homicide, and recklessly endangering safety for killing two individuals and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic weapon. In the summer of 2020, the shootings occurred during a demonstration over police violence against Black people.

"Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It’s called being found NOT GUILTY—And by the way, if that’s not self defense, nothing is!" - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/D56gd2K56f — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 19, 2021

'Rittenhouse shot three individuals with an AR-15 rifle'

It all started when Rittenhouse travelled to Kenosha on 25 August 2020, amid protests when police shot and injured Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot three individuals with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the third person, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, who was left injured. The youngster was later able to flee the city and return to his home state, Illinois. A month after his detention, he was moved to Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the case sparked debate well beyond Kenosha, with questions about racial justice, law enforcement, weapons, and white privilege.

Rittenhouse revealed to the jury that he had travelled to the Kenosha that night, to safeguard local businesses, offer first aid, and patrol as the protestors deteriorated into civil disorder. He further stated that he is presently enrolled at Arizona State University to get a nursing degree. He also claimed to have worked as a lifeguard in Kenosha and finished an EMT cadet programme that included CPR and basic first aid training, as per USA Today.

Image: AP