US: Donald Trump Promises Capitol Rioters To Pardon If He Comes Into Power In 2024

Nearly 25 days after the United States observed the first anniversary of the Capitol riots, former US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, assured the rioters pardon if his government comes into power in 2024, ANI reported citing news agency Sputnik. Notably, the statement from the former POTUS came while he was addressing his supporters at the Saturday rally in Conroe, Texas. Also, Trump assured the rioters to be "treated fairly" as they are already tortured unfairly by the incumbent Biden administration.

"If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly, we will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly," Trump said to his supporters.

It is worth mentioning the United States had witnessed a black day for democracy as a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol following the victory of Democratic candidate, Joe Biden. The protestors entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers from certifying the 2020 election results from several states, which Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and, the law enforcement authorities charged over 700 people for engaging in the riots. Earlier on January 6 this year, dozens of protestors gathered outside the jail in Washington DC to support the accused held in the riots. The demonstrators were seen holding placards in support of the former US President. Some of them denounced the actions taken by the incumbent government and termed the jail term "inappropriate".

Dozens of protestors gather outside DC jail in support of imprisoned Capitol rioters

The demonstrators also took a candlelight rally outside the jail premises under the banner of "Justice for J6", where "J6" stands for January 6. During the so-called "Justice for J6" candlelight rally, demonstrators gave speeches in support of the rioters involved in the vandalism that happened last year. While denouncing the Joe Biden government, they also sang songs and hymns for the detainees. One of the speakers was the mother of slain demonstrator Ashley Babbitt, who was allegedly killed by law enforcement during the Capitol breach last year. Alexander, a DC resident, told Sputnik he attended the event to protest the inhumane treatment of prisoners worldwide and the taking of political prisoners in the United States.

