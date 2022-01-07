US: Dozens Of Protestors Gather Outside DC Jail In Support Of Imprisoned Capitol Rioters

As America marked January 6 as the worst day for the country's democracy, dozens of protestors gathered outside the jail in Washington DC to support the accused held in the riots. The demonstrators were seen holding placards in support of former US President Donald Trump. Some of them denounced the actions taken by the incumbent government and termed the jail term "inappropriate". The demonstrators also took a candlelight rally outside the jail premises under the banner of "Justice for J6", where "J6" stands for January 6.

During the so-called "Justice for J6" candlelight rally, demonstrators gave speeches in support of the rioters involved in the vandalism that happened last year. While denouncing the Joe Biden government, they also sang songs and hymns for the detainees. One of the speakers was the mother of slain demonstrator Ashley Babbitt, who was allegedly killed by law enforcement during the Capitol breach last year. Alexander, a DC resident, told Sputnik he attended the event to protest the inhumane treatment of prisoners worldwide and the taking of political prisoners in the United States.

Protestors accused the US govt of inhumane practices against inmates

"The situation needs to change. We need the people that are held here to be charged and to have their days in court and be allowed the legal system to operate functionally, ANI quoted Alexander as saying. "Right now, there are totalitarians from the top of the US government to local officials who are making the inmates stay as inhumane and tortured as possible," he added. It is worth mentioning the US Justice Department had earlier informed that more than 700 people have been arrested for offences related to the January 6 Capitol breach wherein 220 are facing charges of impeding law enforcement. Meanwhile, a DC Department of Corrections spokesperson on Thursday said 39 of the inmates have been jailed in Washington DC where the protestors gathered on the first anniversary of the Capitol seize.

What happened on January 6?

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states that Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and the law enforcement authorities charged over 700 people for engaging in the riots.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP