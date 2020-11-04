US Election 2020: As Biden Says 'on Track To Win', Trump Claims 'they're Trying To Steal'

As US President Donald Trump and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden lock for victory to the White House’s senate, with battle for leading votes unleashing in the swing states, Trump declared a ''big win” for his Republican Party on November 4 on Twitter. Meanwhile, his Democratic contender Joe Biden told people "we believe we're on track to win this election.” In a tweet fired from his official handle, the US President said, “We are up BIG,” accusing Dems of “stealing” the elections. “They are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it,” Trump wrote about an unsubstantiated allegation against the democratic party, which Twitter flagged.

Responding to the US President’s statement, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden immediately took to his official handle to assure his base with the optimism of leading the race. “We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election,” he said. Furthermore, the former Vice President to the US added, “It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place.”

Biden also asserted that his campaign “feels good” and he was immensely confident about where his party stood, adding, he is “going to win Pennsylvania”. Speaking at a drive-in at Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said that the patience of his party members and his voter turnout was “commendable.” Referring to his win in Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Biden predicted victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

McConnell, Graham's victory

Biden and Trump’s war of words comes as the two nominees are up for a toss in key states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and North Carolina and the final results can be upheld for days due to the postal votes tally delay. Close to 100 million people cast their ballots in early voting, with a whopping victory for Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate leader, and Trump ally Lindsey Graham. While predictions state that the House of Representatives will eventually fall into the democratic party’s hands. Meanwhile, the 270towin.com's map aggregates ratings of nine organizations to come up with a consensus forecast for the 2020 presidential election.

