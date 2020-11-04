US Election 2020: Video Shows Pro-Trump Group Allegedly Harassing BLM Supporter

A video of a furious mob of Trump supporters allegedly harassing a BLM supporter by covering and spraying her car has taken the internet by storm. Erika Harris, 20-year-old from California, shared the clip of the incident over the weekend. The video, which is 27-minutes long, shows several vehicles blocking her from leaving a parking lot.

In the video, one can see Trump supporters verbally attacking Harris outside of a Starbucks. The clip shows a man wearing a Trump 2020 vest and calling Harris a string of profanities. The pro-Trump group can be seen surrounding the 20-year-old’s car and shouting at her and her friend. At one point, a woman also looks like attempting to slap Harris’s phone out of her hand.

READ: 2020 US Elections: Is Joe Rogan's US Election Livestream With Kyle & Tim Still Happening?

Minutes into the clip, Trump supporters then can be heard admitting to spraying “bear mace” into Harris’ car. Somebody from the crowd can also be heard calling Harris the N-word. In the video, Harris claimed that the pro-Trump folks have been protesting in her town for the past month, and she then decided to set up a BLM counter-protest nearby. She said that the night of the incident she was demonstrating in a different spot when the pro-Trump group showed up and harassed her.

READ: US Election: Trump, Biden Camps Field Contingent Of Lawyers In Case Poll Ends In Draw

Later, in the clip, the group of Trump supporters can be seen walking away. Soon after, the police officers also arrived at the scene. Harris explained that she and her friend were pepper-sprayed and surrounded. She could also be heard convincing the cops that the Trump-supporters had committed a crime and that she had been doxxed in the past by the group. However, the police insisted that no crime was committed and left the scene.

‘Bunch of ignorant children’

Since the shared, the clip has received over 38,000 views and thousands of comments. While one internet user wrote, “I’m so sorry this happened to you guys. keep recording and keep all of these videos, because it is clear that you guys aren’t the one instigating,” another added, “I see a bunch of ignorant children with not a set between them. All they do is chase each other around and then yell at each other”. A third user wrote, “This isn’t about “just drive away” the fact that she is sitting there to show these peoples true colours is great”.

READ: 2020 US Elections: Cardi B Urges Fans To Vote, Says 'You Can Make A Change'

READ: 2020 US Elections: Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Take Son James To Vote