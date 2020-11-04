US Election: Trump, Biden Camps Field Contingent Of Lawyers In Case Poll Ends In Draw

If the 2020 presidential race between Donald Trump and his opponent Joe Biden ends up in a draw, there is a contingent of lawyers, fielded by both sides, waiting to take over and decide it in the courts. The election will go to the Supreme Court of the United States if neither of them secures a majority, just like it happened in 2000, which saw Bush ultimately winning after a month-long legal battle. President Donald Trump had already warned about the situation and has prepared for it by getting his nominee Amy Coney Barrett elected as Supreme Court's justice.

Over 100 cases filed so far

So far, hundreds of cases have been filed across the country over issues ranging from drop boxes, signature matches, secrecy envelops, etc. Among the states, where these petitions have been filed, are Texas, Nevada. The Trump campaign is expected to file litigation in Pennsylvania, where it will most likely challenge the mail-in-ballots acceptance date. The Pennsylvania court has already ruled in favour of the extension, which the Trump campaign claims may lead to election fraud. In Texas and Nevada too, Republicans are seeking court orders against mail-in-ballots.

If the election goes to the wire and the Supreme Court is to decide, Trump stands a better chance against Joe Biden because of the Conservative majority in the apex ruling body. The Supreme Court of the United States has nine seats in total, which is tilted 9-3 in favour of Republicans. Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign communications director, while talking to the press said that their team of lawyers will be ready to defend against any dishonest activities Democrats may be trying.

Meanwhile, polls have begun to close for US Election 2020 as Americans get ready to choose their next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden has won Virginia, Illinois, New York, and New Mexico, while Trump has won several smaller states and is yet to claim victory in any of the key swing states. Trump is currently leading in Florida, which is the third-largest state in the US.

(Image Credit: AP)

