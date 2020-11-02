US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden Campaign Launches Video 'When We Vote, We Win'

Former US Vice President and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden's campaign on November 1 launched a Get Out The Vote (GOTV) video featuring the Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) community to woo the voters of diverse ethnic origin. Titled as ‘When We Vote, We Win’, the nearly 60-second video urges as well as inspires the Asian Americans and the Black voters to cast their ballot in favour of the democratic party. Joe Biden in the video tells the Asian diaspora that he is inclined towards “building a better America while ushering in the representation of historical significance.”

The clip highlights the words of Vice Presidential nominee and Biden's running mate Kamala Harris focused on the issues that matter to the American people. Biden for President campaign’s Senior Advisor of External Outreach, Dennis Cheng, was quoted as saying by ANI, “Representation matters and in this election, we have an opportunity to be represented at the highest level. Joe will ensure that our voices are heard at all levels, starting with Kamala's in the office of the Vice President. And we're excited that AAPIs can be the margin of victory in making that happen.” Cheng envisioned and designed the GOTV video for the Biden campaign.

The clip also features celebrities of ethnic diversity such as Mindy Kaling, Lucy Liu, Padma Lakshmi, Sandra Oh, Margaret Cho, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Michelle Kwan. They could be heard saying, in a vote appeal, “It's going to take all of us, to really use our voices. Between now and election day, let's come together and vote for a better America.”

'Proud of micro-targeted messaging'

Speaking about the reach of the Biden campaign, Cheng said, “The campaign has built the broadest, most diverse, and most inclusive coalition ever seen. We're extremely proud of our micro-targeted messaging and individualized outreach to the AAPI community, so that we not only feel represented in the campaign but also empowered and inspired to be a part of it.” Furthermore, according to Biden’s official campaign statement, Biden democratic party has"made a concerted effort to inform, mobilize and empower the AAPI community through unique virtual events".

