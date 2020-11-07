US Election 2020: Biden Claims 'we're Going To Win', Says 'numbers Tell Us It's Clear'

As the wait continues for the results of US Election 2020 and incumbent Donald Trump has already questioned the integrity of democracy in the nation, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden addressed the Americans on November 7 from Delaware and assured, “we’re going to win” and called for unity. As opposed to Trump, who claimed baseless victories in some US states, the former US Vice President said that he won’t announce victory but cited the numbers projected by media networks.

Biden said “numbers tell it’s clear” before mentioning the situation in Georgia, the key battleground state where he was trailing on November 6 but acquired a lead in the road to 270 electoral votes. The Democratic Presidential Nominee has predicted 300 electoral votes but as of now, according to the projection by the Associated Press, Biden is at 264 with Trump trailing at 214.

Joe Biden said, "We don't have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it's clear," Biden said from Wilmington, Delaware, tonight. "We are going to win this race. Just look at what has happened since yesterday. Twenty four hours we were behind in Georgia, now we're ahead, and we are going to win that state.” “Twenty-four hours ago we were behind in Pennsylvania, and we are going to win Pennsylvania. And now we are ahead, but we are winning in Arizona, we're winning in Nevada, and in fact our lead just doubled in Nevada. We're on track for over 300 electoral votes, electoral college votes. And look at the national numbers. We're going to win this race with a clear majority, with the nation behind us,” he added.

Watch Biden's address:

Tune in as I address the nation on the current state of the race. https://t.co/w0er4issEk — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

We may be opponents — but we are not enemies.



We are Americans. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Trump says Biden 'shouldn't claim victory'

Before Biden’s address from Delaware, evidently frustrated Donald Trump took to Twitter and said his Democratic rival should not “wrongfully” claim win in US Election 2020. However, this came just hours after Trump himself made baseless claims of ‘major voter fraud’ and has threatened more lawsuits that indicate upcoming months might be more chaotic in US politics. With more than two days into the election, while counting is still on its pace, Trump has previously declared his victory in several states where US media networks have projected Biden’s win. Meanwhile, the US President is holding the peaceful transition with him and his supporters demanding 'Stop the Count'.

Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

