US Election 2020: Kim Kardashian Hints She May Not Have Voted For Kanye, Here's How

On November 4, Kim Kardashian refused to disclose whether she voted for her husband Kanye West as he faced defeat in his home state of Wyoming. Kim who voted for President Obama to the presidency and then Hillary Clinton in 2016 shared a post on her official Twitter handle, saying, “I voted.” Furthermore, she provided the hotline numbers of the Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Kim had also been inclined towards US President Donald Trump for his criminal justice reform.

While Kim’s hubby Kanye West informed that he was contesting for 2020 US Presidential elections, Kim remained secretive about who she cast her ballot for. She liked a tweet that read, “Vote for Biden if you a real one” hinting, it may have been Biden that she voted for Presidency. Meanwhile, she also retweeted Kamala Harris’ post, Democrat Joe Biden’s running mate. Meanwhile, her husband shared a picture of himself voting for the first time. “I voted,” West wrote. Internet speculated if Kim voted for her husband at all, as users in the comments thread dropped guesses saying that Kim posted a picture earlier in "red colour", suggesting, her vote went for Trump. However, several others guessed that it Biden and not Kanye West Kim voted.

Before you show up to the polls, know your rights. @WhenWeAllVote and @866OURVOTE are here to help. https://t.co/BLZ7EU0PKL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 3, 2020

I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!



If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line. pic.twitter.com/QXsU4JPdCw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2020

"God is so good Smiling face with smiling eyes Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust…me,” Kanye West wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The original picture ..... with the RED confidently showing. pic.twitter.com/Mz4Ql0OkuE — Certified Nail Tech 💅🏾🚨 (@Irunjune_) November 4, 2020

I hope you didn’t waste your vote on your husband. — Aléx Don Jr.'s Cocaine Dealer Young (@AlexYoung) November 4, 2020

For Biden right ? Not Kanye — Positions💫 (@moonlighttsouls) November 4, 2020

Meet the new Trumpdashians pic.twitter.com/Jy2bbVvY0o — LeeshaJay (@MissLeesha1) November 4, 2020

I think about this picture all. The. Time. I hope she stuck it to him and voted Clinton. Her only chance to get back at him a little for being such a giant tool. — ParkeronDown 🌹🌲 (@Parkerondown) November 4, 2020

Kim, your vote doesn’t count. You voted for your husband. It was a wasted vote 🙄 — Tye 🥀 (@tyeeemarieee) November 4, 2020

no she voted for trump... she’s a trump supporter — Riley James (@rilxyjxmxs) November 4, 2020

not u reposing we all know it was a red dress — destiny ミ☆ (@malibugagas) November 4, 2020

Giving trump 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Alexandria (@ElectricckBoss) November 4, 2020

Kanye lost in his home state

This comes as West was forbidden to contest as an independent candidate in Wyoming owing to a lack of enough signatures. Kanye shared series of pictures on his official Twitter handle after his wife Kim Kardashian refused to disclose whether she cast her ballot for her husband. He told his followers that he voted for someone who he truly trusts for the role of US President, "himself". While West’s dream of making it to the US White House shattered due to missed deadlines and lack of enough signatures, he wrote of hope, all the while expressing disappointment. “Welp, Kanye 2024,” the hip hop artist mentioned in the caption, which he later edited to just "Kanye 2024”.

