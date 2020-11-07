US Election 2020: Biden Says 'meeting Experts' To Prepare For White House As Lead Widens

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on November 6 said in a press address that he is already in talks with experts and preparing to enter the White House to work on reviving the battered economy and pull the US out of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden expressed confidence in assuming the White House Presidency as he leads in battleground states of Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania with a total of 253 electoral votes and needs 270 to become the next President of the US.

Speaking to the American citizens at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, the former US Vice President said that the Democrats were going to “win this race”, although the winner for the Presidency is yet to be declared officially. As Joe Biden informed the citizens that they have bestowed to his party “a mandate for action” with a popular majority, he’ll work “as hard for those who voted against” him. "We don't have any more time to waste on partisan warfare,” the Dem nominee insisted. "I want you to know that I'll work, that’s the job,” he said.

Tune in as I address the nation on the current state of the race. https://t.co/w0er4issEk — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Indicating that he has begun necessary work without further due, Biden said, ”The people spoke -- more than 74 million Americans -- and they spoke loudly for our ticket. And while we're waiting for a final result, I want people to know we're not waiting to get work done.” He acknowledged the advantageous electoral votes compared to his Republican competitor US President Donald Trump, saying, it’s clear “Americans chose to change”.

We may be opponents — but we are not enemies.



We are Americans. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

American people 'decide election'

Adding that he and Harris have set meetings with public health experts and economists, Biden said, health experts project that the US could see “as many as 200,000 cases a day, and 240,000 deaths,” sounding concerns. Further instating the faith in the American democratic system and vote counting, the former Vice President’s campaign spokesman Andrew Bates issued a statement, saying, that the American people “will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

We are going to be the first Democrats to win Arizona in 24 years.



We are going to be the first Democrats to win Georgia in 28 years.



And we re-built the Blue Wall in the middle of the country that crumbled just four years ago. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

