US Elections 2020: Biden Exudes Confidence On Winning The Race; Says 'voters Spoke Up'

Ahead of the 2020 US Election results, Democratic Presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden addressed the nation in connection with the 'current state of the race'. Speaking about gaining a lead on Donald Trump, Biden said that while they don't have a winning declaration yet, the number tells 'a clear and convincing story' stating that the Democrats are about to 'win this race'. Speaking about taking the lead over Donald Trump, Joe Biden added that he is not waiting to take actions and has already begun meeting with public health experts along with his vice-presidential pick Senator Kamala Harris.

"Look at what happened in 24 hours, we were behind in Georgia and now we're ahead and we're going to win that state. We were behind in Pennsylvania and we are going to win it. We're winning in Arizona and Nevada. In fact, our lead just doubled in Nevada. We're on track to win over 300 electoral college votes. Look at the national numbers, we're going to win this race with a clear majority with the nation behind us. We’ve gotten over 74 million votes that is more than any presidential ticket has ever gotten in the history of USA and out vote total is still growing. We're beating Donald Trump by over 4 million votes," said Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

"We re-built the Blue Wall"

Exuding confidence, Biden stated that they are going to be the first democrats to win Arizona in 24 years and Georgia in 28 years. Terming the voting counting process 'numbing', he added that the tallies are not just numbers but instead 'they represent votes and voters'. He further added that the people of America have spoken loud and clear about their choice.

"We are going to be the first Democrats to win Arizona in 24 years. We are going to be the first Democrats to win Georgia in 28 years. And we re-built the Blue Wall in the middle of the country that crumbled just four years ago," said Joe Biden. "Never forget the tallies aren't just numbers, they represent the votes and voters. Men and women who exercise their fundamental rights to have their voice heard. What is becoming clearer each hour is that record numbers of Americans — from all races, faiths, religions — chose change over more of the same," added Biden.

Taking a dig at Donald Trump, he further added, "They (voters) have given us a mandate for action- on COVID and the economy and climate change and systemic racism. They made it clear that they want the country to come together and not continue to pull apart. While we're waiting for the final results, I want people to know that we're not waiting to get the work done. We have already kickstarted the process. Yesterday, I had a meeting with groups of experts on public health and economy along with Senator Kamala Harris."

Tune in as I address the nation on the current state of the race. https://t.co/w0er4issEk — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

US Elections 2020

The US Presidential elections for 2020 ended on November 3 but the results have not yet been announced. As the vote-counting continues Democratic candidate Joe Biden seems to have taken the lead over the Republican candidate and current US President Donald Trump in several states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan and Wiscon along with several others. As the Democratic Presidential candidate gains considerable lead over the Republican Presidential candidate in several key battleground states, Trump has been channelling the vote counts in crucial states of Michigan and Wisconsin citing 'irregularities' as the several counties of the two states did not allow the President's team to witness the counting process. While Georgia is set to recount the votes to ensure 'accuracy' Trump and Republicans continue to claim 'voter-fraud' and accuse Democrats of trying to 'steal the elections'. Donald Trump has also threatened to file numerous lawsuit over the alleged fraud and cheating. Currently, Joe Biden has taken the lead with 264 electoral college votes against Donald Trump's 213 votes.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)