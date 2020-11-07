Biden Promises Action On COVID-19 On 'day One' In White House, Says 'will Waste No Time'

On November 6, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden said that he will “waste no time” in addressing the COVID-19 crisis as he closed in on winning the US presidency. Addressing the US citizens at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, the former US president stated “I would like everybody, everybody to know on day one we’ll put our plan to regulate this virus into motion,” in a live-streamed speech. Biden, furthermore, said that the Democrats “will win the elections,” adding, “We’ve got 74 mn votes.”

Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 containment plan, as he had mentioned in the Presidential debates, would encourage masking, rapid testing increase and adequate funding, PPE procurement, and the imposition of appropriate guidelines and national reopening standards. He has repeatedly accused US President Donald Trump of "no plan" to stem the pandemic and saving lives, adding, "anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths—about 220,000—should not remain as President of the United States of America.” Meanwhile, Biden in his Delaware address pledged to bring the US together and fight the pandemic "in unity". “It’s time for us to come together as a nation to heal,” Biden said.

Tune in as I address the nation on the current state of the race. https://t.co/w0er4issEk — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Campaigning relentlessly in crowd

Earlier US President Donald Trump asserted at several rallies that even without a vaccine, "We are rounding the [COVID-19] turn." Furthermore, he told supporters and pro-MAGA base at a New Hampshire rally, "It's ending anyway, but we want normal life to resume." Trump was also seen campaigning relentlessly heading into the election's final week with a packed crowd, and no social distancing. Additionally, Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows who tested positive for the novel coronavirus said in a live streaming interview with CNN “We’re not going to control the pandemic." However, on November 6, Meadows, 61, had contracted Covid along with two Trump staffers, sources close to the Trump administration in the White House confirmed with CNN.

