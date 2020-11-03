US Election 2020 Glitz & Glam: Lil Pump Joins Trump Rally, Eminem Endorses Biden With Song

As the much-awaited Election day has arrived in the United States, both US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have officially ended their campaigns involving popular rappers. While the Republican leader was joined by rapper Lil Pump on stage in the final rally in Michigan in support, Eminem endorsed Biden with ‘Lose yourself’ campaign. This year celebrities have actively campaigned for their desired candidate to acquire the White House for four years including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga among others who are rooting for Biden and Kamala Harris administration.

Rapper Lil Pump joined the US President briefly on stage at the final rally in Michigan. "MAGA [Make America Great Again] 20,20,20 don't forget that!" the rapper with real name Gazzy Garcia told the cheering crowd. Trump introduced the rapper by calling him 'Little Pimp'.

Trump calls Lil Pump on stage but mistakenly calls him "Little Pimp" pic.twitter.com/CAAAtkvIr7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

What internet users are calling "legendary" closing of an incredible campaign by Joe Biden is his team using rapper Eminem's iconic song 'Lose Yourself' for the new ad. A video posted in black and white follows a similar direction to that of the original video released in 2002. It also features the greatest, most popular lyrics of the song --

"You better lose yourself in the music, the moment

You own it, you better never let it go

You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow

This opportunity comes once in a lifetime."

Read - US Election 2020: When To Expect Poll Results?; Check Hour-by-hour Guide Here

Read - US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Americans Rush To Vote On D-day, Polls Open In Major States

Celebrities campaigning for Biden and Trump

Apart from Lil Pump, rapper Lil Wayne is also touting for Donald Trump in US Election 2020. Meanwhile, Biden-Harris administration has received major support from the celebrities in the industry and many have openly posted masks with texts in favour of Democrats or adding hashtags in their posts. From Beyonce to Taylor Swift, from Selena Gomez to Sophia Bush, everyone has been running their own unofficial campaigns on social media to promote Biden-Harris for 2020. Meanwhile, the Election day has kickstarted with polling stations opening in New York, New Jersey, Virginia and other East Coast states.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Your health isn’t just what you experience from the neck down—it’s also from the neck up. I’m grateful @SelenaGomez has been using her voice to raise awareness about mental health and inspire her fans to vote in this election. pic.twitter.com/xbT2Hboxm1 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 29, 2020

Read - EXPLAINER: For Election Winner, Much Transition Work Ahead

Read - US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: 'Won’t Let You Down' Says Biden, Asks Americans To Trust