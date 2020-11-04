US Election 2020: Golf? New Media Network? Here's What Trump Would Do If He Loses

While incumbent President Donald Trump has already declared himself victorious, results in as many as seven states still remain unveiled. On the flip side, observers have opined that the 74-year-old would face over 28 legal challenges if he loses his "presidential immunity." However, barring legal battles, Trump had, many times, hinted at things he'd possibly do if he loses the vote.

Trump's alternate plans

Over the years, Trump had overtly expressed his dislike for "fake news". In a bid to change that and give Americans the taste of "real journalism," the erstwhile business tycoon had many times cited the possibility of opening his own media network in case he loses the elections. As per a report by Vanity Fair, Trump has probably discussed the idea of launching a “mini-media conglomerate” with his associates.

While everybody is aware of Trump's liking for golf, he might as well opt it for his retirement plan. In 2016, the Republican candidate had, speaking at a rally, mocked the lawmakers who generously concede to the election results. “They fight like hell for six months and they're saying horrible things, the worst things you can imagine. And then one of them loses, one of them wins. And the one who loses says, 'I just want to congratulate my opponent. He's a brilliant man, he'll be a great governor or president or whatever,” he had said. However, talking about the possibility of him losing the polls, he said that people were never going to see him in that position but added “I think I'll go to Turnberry and play golf or something if I lose”

At the same rally, Trump had also said that if he did lose an election someday, people were “never” going to see him again. He reiterated his comment while rallying in North Carolina earlier this month, when he said, “If I lose to him, I don't know what I'm going to do. I will never speak to you again. You'll never see me again, referring to losing the 2020 vote to Joe Biden. However, the Democrats seized the opportunity to turn his comments into a “savage” ad campaign. “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message, “ Biden wrote along with the extract from his speech.

I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/TuRZXPE5xK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2020

While abandoning the country in case of electoral loss is not a new trend, Trump might consider settling abroad if loses Amerca's confidence. Campaigning in Georgia, a few weeks ago, Trump had threatened to “leave the country” if he lost the elections.

“Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? I'm gonna say I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics. I'm not gonna feel so good, maybe I'll have to leave the country,” he reckoned.

Trump has already made it clear that if he loses, it would be the electoral system's fault and not his unpopularity. Adding to that, he recently claimed that his loss would be down to Ron DeSantis, Florida's Republican governor. “You know, if we don't win it, I'm blaming the governor. I'll fire him somehow. I'm going to fire him. I'll find a way.” he had said.

Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

