2020 US Elections: Kathy Griffin Once Again Shares Donald Trump’s Decapitated Head Photo

American comedian Kathy Griffin took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, to re-share the controversial photo with Donald Trump's severed head as the US Presidential Elections 2020 results slowly come in. The picture shared by Kathy Griffin was first published in the year 2017. Unlike last time, netizens have gone all out to laud the comedian for her bold tweet.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kathy Griffin shared a controversial photo with Donald Trump's severed head. In the photo, one can see Griffin holding Trump’s decapitated head which is covered in blood. In the picture, Griffin can be seen looking angry as she holds Trump’s decapitated head.

Kathy Griffin did not post any caption with the picture. Also, her morbid hatred for Donald Trump was quite evident in the tweet. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Kanye West Concedes Defeat In 2020 US Elections; Reveals Plans To Run In 2024 Again

As soon as Kathy Griffin shared the tweet online, netizens went all out to support the actor for her choice of post. The tweet also went on to garner several likes, comments and retweets from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the actor for re-sharing the post. Others went on to tell her not to apologise for her choice of post to anybody. One of the users commented, “And she did it again BOP BOP”. Another one said, “You were right the first time and you’re right now”. Check out a few tweets below.

You were right the first time and you’re right now — Jose Gomez Jr. (@JGomezjr2014) November 4, 2020

YOU WERE ALWAYS RIGHT!!!! — María Maríaaa 🎶 (@Bluegirl2700) November 4, 2020

Don’t apologize this time. — Dr. Pablo Pistola (@drpablopistola) November 4, 2020

I’m sorry you had to apologise for this. And I’m sorry if you suffer any more backlash for it. — POTUS❗️ (@suchshea) November 4, 2020

Also read | 2020 US Elections: Jim Carrey Urges Fans To Vote With A Bizarre Floating Head Cartoon

Kathy Griffin's previous incident

The comedian was fired from CNN after the stunt prompted an angry response from Trump's supporters, with Griffin apologising at the time saying that she understood why the image upset people and that she was going to take it down. Taken by photographer Tyler Shields, known for his "edgy, alarming" work, the photograph of Griffin carrying Trump's head was widely condemned when it was first released. Griffin later reported that she had been investigated by the FBI and put over the stunt on the No Fly List. Despite initially apologising for Trump's original beheading photo, Griffin later withdrew the apology and remained a staunch critic of the president.

Also read | 2020 US Elections: Cardi B Urges Fans To Vote, Says 'You Can Make A Change'

Also read | 2020 US Elections: Is Joe Rogan's US Election Livestream With Kyle & Tim Still Happening?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.