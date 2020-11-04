US Election 2020: Know The Indian-Americans Who Won The American House Race

With the race to become America‘s next president coming to end, results have already been declared in multiple states. As predicted, the 'Samosa Caucus' has expanded to incorporate new lawmakers of Indian Origin who made their mark in people's hearts. Here is the list of everybody who won the US house race.

Indian Americans who won the elections

38-year-old lawyer Jenifer Rajkumar has become the first South Asian woman to be elected to the New York State Assembly. Rajkumar, a Democrat, defeated her Republican rival, Giovanni Perna, AP reported.

Source : Jenifer Rajkumar Twitter

Meanwhile, Niraj Antani, a 29-year-old Republican, also created history by becoming the first Indian-American to be elected to the Ohio state Senate. He defeated Mark Fogel of the Democratic party to be elected as State Senator for the Ohio Senate's 6th District, which encompasses most of Montgomery County.

Source: Niraj Antani Twitter

Delhi born Raja Krishnamoorthi has secured a third term in the White House after he defeated Preston Nelson of the Libertarian Party. Krishnamoorthi, who scored nearly 71 per cent of the total votes, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016.

Source: Raja Krishnamoorthi Twitter

In addition, Pramila Jayapal secured re-election for the US House of Representatives. Chennai born Jayapal, a democrat defeated her opponent Craig Keller by a massive 70 per cent in the seventh Congressional district of Washington.

With nearly 80 per cent of the votes counted, Jayapal secured 344541 votes against her Keller who scored only 61940.

Source: Pramila Jayapal Twitter

Ami Bera, who is the longest-serving Indian American in US Congress secured his fifth term following his reelection to the House in California’s 7th Congressional district. The Democratic lawmaker had established an inaccessible lead by more than 25 percentage points against his Republican rival, Buzz Patterson.

Source: Ami Bera Twitter

Another Indian American Democrat Ro Khanna also won reelection to US House in California's 17th Congressional District. He was contesting against Republican Ritesh Tandon. According to Associated Press, while Khanna managed to secure 74 per cent of the votes, Tandon was left at only 25 per cent.

Source: Ro Khanna Twitter

