Cardi B Gets Up At 5:00 Am To Vote For Biden-Harris, Says She Wants To 'avoid Lines'

Cardi B recently took to Instagram to share with her fans that she woke up at 5:00 am to vote. The singer seemed sleepy in her video and reminded fans that she had mentioned earlier (on Tuesday) that she would get up early to vote on the 4th. Take a look at her post and see the singer's response to Trump Vs Biden polls:

Also Read | 2020 US Elections: Cardi B urges fans to vote, says 'You can make a change'

Cardi B's Instagram update

Pic Credit: Cardi B's Instagram

In the post, fans can spot the actor in a jumpsuit and a time tag of 5:02 am. Cardi is then heard saying 'Good ... Morning, yall. I told ya Imma get up early'. The video is quite dark but proves the singer went and voted earlier today.

Also Read | Cardi B slams a fan for racist comment; says 'Ya'll don't do this to white celebs'

Cardi B on Trump

Cardi B had taken to her Instagram on November 3 and mentioned that she would get up early on November 4 to go vote. She further added that she was tired of seeing Trump as the President and that he was a disgrace not only to America but to the entire world. She further added that she wanted to skip lines and also added that if people did find themselves in a long line, they should still wait patiently and vote.

The singer has also been very supportive of Joe Biden and has endorsed him many times. Even today, the singer took to Instagram to share a few videos of Biden from the news. The singer added that she was seeing Biden smirk and he never smiled like that before. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Cardi B's Instagram

Also Read | Cardi B's husband Offset detained by cops for allegedly waving a gun from his car; watch

Cardi B's confrontation with police

Back on October 25, Cardi B and her husband had visited a rally in which Offset got arrested. The police apparently thought that the rapper was carrying a gun with him and thus approached him. Offset could be heard saying - 'do you know who I am? I’m Offset from Migos' to the cops. He also added that if they harmed him, the cops would be sued. Cardi was also at the same rally. Take a look:

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

Also Read | Katy Perry, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B & other celebs supporting Joe Biden

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.