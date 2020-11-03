Samosa Caucus: Know The Indian-Americans Who Are Likely To Win US Election 2020

While the much-awaited US Election Day began, here is a look at some key Indian origin names who are on the ballot this election. Samosa Caucus, which is the informal grouping of Indian-American lawmakers who are part of the House of Representatives or the Senate, could see the expansion with several Indian origin names up for election and re-election. Despite its considerable size and importance in terms of fundraisers, the Indian community has been largely underrepresented, however, this may change with Kamala Harris.

Know the Samosa Caucus

The Samosa caucus comprises of five Indian-American lawmakers, including four members of the House of Representatives and Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The other names to watch out for include the members of the House of Representatives Dr Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal. All the four members belong to the Democratic Party and are set to be re-elected on November 3.

Jayapal, who is the first and the only India American women in the House, is likely to have company from Dr Hiral Tipirneni in the new Congress next year. Another Indian-Americans on this year’s ballot includes Sri Preston Kulkarni, who also have a good chance of making it to Congress.

Tipirneni, the emergency room physician, is leading, although by a narrow margin, against Republican incumbent David Schweikert in the Sixth Congressional District of Arizona. Former State Department Diplomat Kulkarni is also leading by five per cent against his Republican rival Troy Nehls in the 22nd Congressional District of Texas, which is an open seat this time. This year, Kulkarni hopes to be the first Indian American to be elected to the House from Texas.

Amid the election, all eyes are on the Senate race in Maine, where the Democrats are pinning hope on Indian-origin Senator Sara Gideon to win the seat against Republican Senator Susan Collins. Gideon, however, has consistently maintained a lead against Collins in almost all the recent polls.

Additionally, there are a few others also running but with a lesser chance of making it. Lawmakers including Joseph Kishore of Socialist Equality party who is running for President and Amar Patel of American Solidarity and Sunil Freeman of Socialism Liberation- who are running for Vice President, are few other Indian Americans running for the Congress. Rik Mehta of the Republican Party, who is running for Senate as well as Manga Anantamula, and Nisha Sharma, who is running for Congress, are also running for office.

