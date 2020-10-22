US Election 2020: New Poll Projects Trump-Biden Tied In Key Battleground State Of Texas

With the US Election 2020 less than three weeks away, a new poll has revealed that US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden are running neck to neck in the state of Texas. According to a Quinnipiac University poll that was revealed on Wednesday, October 21, both rivals were projected at 47-47 percent among likely voters and were thus tied in the key battleground state.

Read: 50 Cent Is In Support Of President Trump After Seeing Biden's Tax Plans

Trump-Biden tied in Texas

This most recent poll compares to an earlier poll from September 24 that showed Donald Trump slightly in the lead with 50 percent and Biden at 45 percent. The poll also added that the voters were almost evenly split when it comes to whether Trump did an effective job as the US President, but in terms of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, his disapproval rating are reported to have gone from 47 percent in the month of September to 51 percent in the month of October.

The reason Texas is considered a key battleground state is because it is the second-most populous state in the country and thus holds the second largest number of votes in the electoral college and is only surpassed by California. As per reports, the Quinnipiac University survey has an error margin of 2.9 percentage points and was determined by surveying over 1,000 Texas voters.

Read: Harris Campaigns In North Carolina Hours Before Trump

A few days ago, Trump had said that the upcoming US Presidential election was a contest between “Trump super recovery” and “Biden depression”. Urging supporters in the Pennsylvanian city of Eire to vote for him, the 74-year-old Republican leader asserted that he needed a second term to recover America from the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout resulting from it.

During the event at Pennsylvania, Trump launched several scathing attacks at his opponent and claimed that if Biden was elected then he would destroy the state’s manufacturing jobs and energy.

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Trump Jr Complains Of Posts Getting 'crushed' By Instagram, People Say 'no One Likes You'

Read: Donald Trump Says It's An Election Between 'Trump Super Recovery' And 'Biden Depression'