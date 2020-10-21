Donald Trump Says It's An Election Between 'Trump Super Recovery' And 'Biden Depression'

US President Donald Trump, on October 20, opined that the November elections were a contest between “Trump super recovery” and “Biden depression”. Urging supporters in Pennsylvanian city of Eire to vote for him, the 74-year-old asserted that he needed a second term to recover America from coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout resulting from it. "If you want open schools, an open economy and a safe, healthy, thriving country, vote for me," he said.

Addressing hundreds of maskless supporters at an airport rally in one of the key battlegrounds, Trump said that Pennsylvania could put him over the top in the upcoming elections. He also launched a scathing attack on his electoral rival Joe Biden and said that could destroy the state’s manufacturing jobs and energy if elected.

"This is an election between the Trump super recovery, which is happening right now, and a Biden depression," Trump told hundreds of cheering supporters in Pennsylvania.

Obama to hold drive-in rally

His rally comes a day before former President Barack Obama is scheduled to hold a “drive-in” car rally in Philadelphia, marking his first public appearance on Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign trail. According to a statement by Biden Campaign, the rally is aimed at “encouraging voters to make the plans of voting early”. Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania is a key battleground in the November 3 Presidential elections.

In the backdrop of COVID-19, Democrats are pulling all stops to encourage people to vote early and avoid the chaos on the voting day. With the facility of mail-in votes, democrats including former First lady Michelle Obama are encouraging voters to opt for early voting. While Trump has been holding large rallies despite testing positive, Biden is usually seen in small scale events. One amongst them are drive-in rallies, where supporters remain inside their cars.

