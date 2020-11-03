US Election 2020: Obama Says Trump ‘lies Every Single Day’, Asks To Choose Hope Over Fear

In an ‘Election Eve-Close Out Rally’ in Miami, South Florida, former US President Barack Obama berated the US president Donald Trump, saying, that he has been “lying every single day.” Obama campaigned on behalf of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). Making his final stop in the 2020 election cycle, the former president, who spoke for about 40 minutes, asked the voters to “choose hope over fear and unity over division.”

“If there was a Democrat who was behaving this way, I couldn’t support him. If I saw a Democrat who was lying every single day,” Obama said on the campus of Florida International University in Miami after he took the stage to make a case for Biden at about 5:45 pm. In his second drive-in rally in Miami-Dade for a for the Biden-Harris ticket, Obama asked Florida to “get out and vote”, adding, that this was the chance they could “change the direction of the country on every issue that matters”.

Our administration literally left this White House a playbook that would have shown them how to respond before COVID-19 reached our shores. Joe and I revisited it recently. Take a look — and then vote for a leader who will get this virus under control. pic.twitter.com/IMukUCdgl8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 3, 2020

“The power is in our vote,” Obama reiterated. "He likes to act tough and talk tough. He thinks scowling and being mean is tough," former President Barack Obama said at a drive-in rally. ”But when '60 Minutes' and Lesley Stahl are too tough for you, you ain't all that tough.” Obama’s remarks in Florida were a scathing attack on Trump for getting rattled by a "60 Minutes" correspondent, as he pointed out at Trump’s scowling and his eventually walking off the sets of the high profile interview.

What we do in these next four days will not just decide the next four years, but the future of this country. Let’s choose hope over fear. I’m counting on you. pic.twitter.com/vqV8csNVI9 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 30, 2020

Read: US Election 2020: Trump's Plea To Halt Mail-in Ballot Counting In Nevada Rejected By Judge

Read: Trump Backers Caravan By Land And Sea In San Diego

On Tuesday, you can choose change. You can choose a better America. You can elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. I am fired up to be back in Florida – let’s bring this home. https://t.co/GP8z8qVkHz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 2, 2020

Trump rallies 'COVID spreader tour'

Condemning President Trump’s late-night rally at Opa-Locka Executive Airport that witnessed a huge pro-MAGA crowd, the former US President said that Republican campaign rallies were like a “COVID spreader tour.” Reminding South Florida about the surge in the onslaught of COVID-19 cases, the “worst-ever”, Obama berated the Trump administration’s containment strategies, saying, “We’ve been living with this [COVID-19] thing for months now.”Joe cares about you and your safety and your security. Trump cares about feeding his ego,” Obama told South Florida. While the crowd hooted to the former President’s speech, Obama said, “Don’t boo, vote,” adding, “If we vote as our lives depend on it, we will vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Read: John Legend Stumps For Biden At Philadelphia Rally

Read: Biden Sweeps Votes In Tiny New Hampshire Town