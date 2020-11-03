US Election 2020: Over 95 Million Americans Cast Early Voted Ahead Of Election Day

The US Elections Project revealed on Monday, November 2 that more than 95 million Americans have cast their votes ahead of the scheduled US Presidential Election Day. As per reports, the project recorded about 95,027,832 Americans to have voted early. Out of the total number, 34,576,166 votes were cast in person and 60,451,666 people sent their ballots by mail.

Biden in a lead

Just a day to go for the US presidential election, Joe Biden was seen leading President Donald Trump by 10 percentage points as per the NBC News poll. The survey showed that Biden’s support stands at 52 percent to Trump’s 42 percent among national registered voters.

The new poll released on November 1 found that the Democratic nominee was ahead of Trump by six points, 51 percent to 45 percent, in 12 combined battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The survey, which was conducted from October 29 to 31, released as both Biden and Trump made a last-ditch effort to secure ballots in battleground states. The Democratic presidential nominee has consistently had the upper hand over his Republican rival across the US electoral map.

According to Al Jazeera reports, the early votes represent a total of 68.9 percent of all votes counted in the year 2016. The overall turnout is expected to be higher than the last US Presidential Election. Meanwhile, Trump cast doubt on the integrity of the presidential elections and said that the vote-counting stretching past November 3 would be a "terrible thing".

As over 256 million Americans are set to decide the next US President between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3, the Republican leader campaigned in the battleground states seeking support just two days before US Election 2020.

(Image Credits: AP)