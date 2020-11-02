US Election 2020: Trump Says 'we're Going In With Lawyers', Casts Doubt On Mail-in Voting

US President Donald Trump cast doubt on the integrity of the presidential elections and said that the vote-counting stretching past November 3 (local time) would be a “terrible thing” while also indicating that his lawyers might get involved on the d-day. As over 256 million Americans are set to decide the next US President between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday, the Republican leader campaigned in the battleground states seeking support just two days before US Election 2020.

Even though the casting of more than 60 million mail-in ballots has reportedly been done, Trump told his supporters in North Carolina that “I don’t think it’s fair” that US citizens would have to wait for a longer period of time after the polls close considering that several states including Pennsylvania will not start processing the mail-in votes until the Election day, thus, delaying the result. This comes in the backdrop of Trump repeatedly questioning the integrity of the mail-in votes and termed them as fraud despite the election experts reportedly saying that it is rare in US elections. Mail voting has been long involved in the American elections but this year, it is a more widely used method for early voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, Trump assured that “We're going in with our lawyers,” and left out any further explanation. Meanwhile, Democrats including Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have been promoting the mail-in voting during the pandemic as Republicans are relying on big in-person voter turnout on November 3.

Well there it is...A visibly pissed off Trump..."We're going to go in, the night of, as soon as that election is over, we're going in with our lawyers."#Vote @JoeBiden and Buckle Up! pic.twitter.com/iP8vczmXKN — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 2, 2020

Contrasting views of Biden and Trump on COVID-19

Mail-in voting is only one of the range of issues where Democrats and Republicans have dramatically contrasting views along with COVID-19 pandemic and US' response to the same. Biden has even said that the COVID-19 handling of incumbent Trump is an “insult” to the victims. Meanwhile, as per Johns Hopkins University tally the United States has recorded over 230,900 deaths due to coronavirus infections with its total cases surging more than 9.2 million. Without ruling out the possibility of future lockdowns, the Democratic Presidential Nominee has pledged to “let science drive our decisions”. He has also noted that even after his victory, "it's going to take a lot of hard work to end this pandemic."

Biden has been holding drive-in, socially distanced rallies throughout the battleground states while Trump has been addressing packed crowds with many individuals without a mask, and said Bide presidency would lead to economic misery for Americans. Trump said, “If you vote for Joe Biden it means no kids in school, no graduations, no weddings, no thanksgivings, no Christmas, and no Fourth of July together. Other than that you'll have a wonderful life. Can't see anybody, but that's alright.”

