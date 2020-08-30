US Election 2020: Poll Suggests Biden's Lead Over Trump Shrinking After Republican Event

In the run up to the US Presidential election, the gap between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump has shortened after this week's Republican National Convention (RNC).

According to reports, the margin of lead for the former US vice-president has narrowed after the recent election campaign event of the Grand Old Party, which formally nominated Donald Trump for the 2020 poll. As per the recently concluded survey by The Morning Consult, Trump has seen his popularity increase by 2 percent as compared to the result of the same poll on August 23.

Read: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Take Double-digit Lead Against Trump, Pence In Latest Poll

Joe Biden was enjoying a lead of 10 points in the last poll, which now shrunken to a mere 6 points. In the August 23 poll, Joe Biden had the support of 52 percent American voters, while Trump had the support of 42 percent.

However, the recent poll showed that Donald Trump now enjoys the support of 44 percent likely voters and Biden of 50 percent. A similar poll conducted after the completion of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) showed that Biden's lead was static.

Read: Biden, Aiming At Trump, Says He Won’t Use Military As ‘prop’

The recent poll that surveyed 4,035 potential voters showed that Trump's standing among white Americans increased from 2 points to 8 points, while Biden's lead among suburban voters decreased from 14 points to 8 points.

The poll, however, showed that Biden's popularity among the minority communities, mainly Black and Hispanic voters, increased by a few points. The four-day RNC that witnessed mostly attacks on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, proved to be a major advantage for Donald Trump.

Read: Trump Administration Ends Election Security Briefings

Another survey

According to another poll conducted last week showed that Joe Biden and his running-mate Kamala Harris were 12 points ahead of their rivals, the current US President Donald Trump and vice-president Mike Pence.

The poll conducted by the Washington Post and ABC News, Biden, and Harris were 53 percent to 41 percent among registered voters in head-to-head with Trump and Pence. The poll also showed that Biden enjoys more women's support than Trump as did his party's 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. According to the poll, 56 percent of the registered American women support Biden, while Trump gets the support of only 40 percent.

(Image Credit: AP)

Read: Trump Calls Anti-racism Protesters Outside White House During RNC 'thugs'