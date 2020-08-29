Trump Calls Anti-racism Protesters Outside White House During RNC 'thugs'

Addressing his supporters in New Hampshire, US President Donald Trump on Friday, August 28 labelled the anti-racism protesters outside the White House on the final day of Republican National Convention 2020 as “thugs”. What Trump said “wasn’t friendly protesters” were hundreds of people gathered around the White House while he was giving his formal acceptance speech for a “noise demonstration and dance party”. According to international media reports, the protesters had aimed to drown down the grand event including Trump’s address.

The US President said people who attended his speech at the White House “walked out to a bunch of thugs ... That wasn’t friendly protesters. They were thugs.”

Earlier, US Senator Rand Paul was confronted by anti-racism protesters while leaving White House after the Republican National Convention 2020 on Friday, August 28. While the crowd shouted for the lawmaker from Kentucky to acknowledge the shooting of 26-year-old African-American Breonna Taylor, Paul said on Twitter that he “got attacked” by an “angry mob”. He then thanked the law enforcement officers of the DC Police Department for ‘saving’ their lives.

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

Protesters chant 'say her name'

The video from the confrontation of Black Lives Matter protesters with the legislator and his wife later emerged on social media that showed dozens of people surrounding the duo only to be flanked by the Metro Police after midnight. In the clip, the demonstrators can be heard shouting “No Justice, No Peace” and “Say Her Name” before one appeared to briefly clash with an officer, pushing him and his bike backwards leading to the officer hitting Paul’s shoulder.

Law enforcement officials directed the protesters to step aside and demonstrate on the sidewalks. Thousands of US citizens are still angered over the death of the emergency medical tech, who was shot multiple times on March 13 after the police officers crashed into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant under a narcotics investigation.

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

