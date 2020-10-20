US Election 2020: Prominent South Asians Launch Digital Campaign For Biden-Harris

With US Elections slightly more than two weeks away, a group of prominent South Asians have launched a digital campaign to support Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris. The eminent group including Indian-origin author Deepak Chopra, actor Sakina Jaffrey, the former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara, lawyer Meera Harris actor Aasif Mandvi and author Nina Davuluri, who is also the first Indian-American to win the Miss America Competition.

The digital campaign was released by ‘South Asian for Biden’ on October 19 and the video series calls for the entire community to vote for the Biden and Harris in several Indian languages. As per PTI report, the national director of South Asians for Biden, Neha Dewan expressed that the organisation was “thrilled” to launch the latest campaign. While noting the “unprecedented enthusiasm” from the South Asian community to promote the Democratic duo in the upcoming November elections. Therefore, the digital campaign will further build the momentum of the community especially the ones located in battleground states.

"South Asians for Biden is thrilled to launch the digital video ad series," said Neha Dewan. "In this election, we have seen unprecedented enthusiasm from the diverse South Asian community that is united in the desire to see an overwhelming victory for Vice President Biden and Senator Harris.”

“The digital ad campaign series will serve to further energise the South Asian electorate -- many of whom are located in battleground states -- and will serve to underscore the importance of participating in this election,” she added.

Chalo, Let's Vote! The South Asian Vote Matters.

It’s time to demand better & more - for ourselves, our ancestors, & for generations to come.

This year we will have our voices heard. Visit https://t.co/CPSmtdBq8g for our multi-lingual PA & MI voter guides & additional resources! pic.twitter.com/xE7kWC0Pek — Chalo Vote! (@chalovote) October 19, 2020

Read - Meena Harris Slammed For Morphing Aunt Kamala As Maa Durga, Biden Her Vaahan, Enemy Trump

Read - US Presidential Debate 2020: Trump, Biden To Have Mics Muted To Prevent Interruptions

Kamala Harris’ niece part of campaign

Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris is reportedly an essential contributor to the video series and she noted the “crucial” participation of the South Asian Community in the elections. While Biden and rival Donald Trump are set to meet for the final presidential debate this week, Meena said that Biden-Harris should win on November 3 to make the United States more “inclusive”. She also said that securing the win is important to create the future that the entire Harris family dedicated to fighting for.

"The South Asian community's participation in this election is crucial to securing a win for the Biden-Harris ticket and establishing a more inclusive future for America -- the kind of future my grandmother Shyamala, mother Maya and aunt Kamala have dedicated their lives to fighting for," said Meena harris.

Read - Trump Plans To Debate Biden Despite Rule Changes

Read - US Election 2020: Trump Warns Biden Will 'listen To Scientists' And Impose More Lockdowns