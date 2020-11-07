US Election: US TV Networks Break From Trump's Live Address; Say 'Lie After Lie After Lie'

The three big broadcast networks- ABC, CBS and NBC on Thursday halted live coverage of US President Donald Trump at the White House as the president lobbed false claims and was spreading disinformation about the integrity of the elections. During the 17-minute live address, Trump unleashed a flood of incendiary and unsubstantiated claims. He said that the Democrats were using 'illegal votes' to 'steal the election from us'.

President Trump just spoke at the White House, as key states continue to count votes.

Shep has the facts: “What the President of the United States is saying, in large part, is absolutely untrue.” #Election2020 https://t.co/E6DBt6OodD pic.twitter.com/HVa87qUCzB — The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) November 6, 2020

US Elections: TV networks break from Donald Trump's live address

Trump's false claims during the live addresses came after the Democrat's Presidental candidate Joe Biden was seen moving closer to the victor. Referring to the President's speech as 'another falsehood', MSNBC said that there has been no evidence of vote fraud in the polling. 'There is no indication of a substantive number of illegal votes case,' it added. NBC's Lester Holt said, 'We have to interrupt here, because the president has made a number of false statements, including the notion that there has been fraudulent voting.'

Here’s the moment @msnbc cut out of the president at the podium.



pic.twitter.com/u0ypkTeFAm — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) November 6, 2020

Angered by Trump's attacks on authorities in Detroit and Philadelphia, suggesting they amounted to racism, CNN analysts David Axelrod and Van Jones both said, 'What a sad night for the United States of America to hear their president say that, to falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election, to try to attack democracy in that way with this feast of falsehoods.' CNN's Anderson Cooper said Trump was "like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun realising his time was over.'

The New York Post, a prominent Trump media ally, headlined a story on the speech, “Donald Trump makes baseless election fraud claims in White House address.” CBS News' John Dickerson said Trump's speech “felt like kind of a deflated recitation”. The third day of election coverage on the networks was like a high school math class, filled with numbers geeks like MSNBC's Steve Kornacki and CNN's John King explaining the intricacies of the votes being reported.

Update on the US Elections 2020 results

According to ANI, Joe Biden is leading and seems very close to the 270 electoral votes bar. He has received 264 while Donald Trump has received 214. The total votes count of Biden is 7,34,75,661 while that of Trump is 6,96,16,932. Votes are still being counted in several states.

