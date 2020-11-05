US Election 2020: As Biden Wins 2 Key States; Trump Challenges Wisconsin & Michigan Votes

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday challenged the vote counts in Michigan and Wisconsin, two crucial states that Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has won. Donald Trump campaign without having any valid evidence has alleged that there have been irregularities in 'several' Wisconsin counties and that Michigan did not allow the president's team to witness counting in multiple locations. Pointing towards Wisconsin, Trump campaign has asserted that it has serious doubts over the validity of the results.

US Election 2020: Donald Trump doubts Wisconsin & Michigan votes

Citing the Associated Press, CNN and The New York Times have declared the race in favour of the former Vice President Joe Biden by giving him 10 additional electoral votes after which Biden's total votes are 248. The magic number for victory is 270. The news reports informed that all votes have been counted and Biden enjoyed a lead by 20,000 votes, similar to Trump's margin when he won Wisconsin back in 2016.

President Trump's campaign manager Stepien informed that they will take legal action to suspend the counting of remaining votes in Michigan, where most of the remaining ballots are largely from Democratic-leaning areas including African-American Detroit. Stepien further stated that they have also filed a suit in the Michigan Court to halt the counting until meaningful access is granted. 'We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access'. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else, he added.

Biden leads in several key battleground states

According to the National polls, Biden has shown a considerable lead against Trump. The former vice president was leading in several key battleground states in the days leading up to Election Day. Biden was leading with a five per cent lead in Pennsylvania, and stronger leads in states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

