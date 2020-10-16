Michelle Obama Launches #VotingSquad Challenge To Encourage Americans To Vote

In an online initiative to encourage the Americans to exercise their universal enfranchisement, US' former First Lady Michelle Obama launched a #VotingSquad challenge, asking her followers to "make a plan to vote.” Michelle also shared screengrabs from her group chats with Hollywood celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Kerry Washington, Chris Paul, Shonda Rhimes, and Janelle Monáe, saying, that they were up for a challenge and so should the American public. The former first lady appealed to the citizens to have their voices heard in the Nov. 3 presidential election via casting a ballot and not missing out on the great opportunity.

"We can’t let anyone sit this election out! Get your #VotingSquad together, make a plan to vote, and challenge three friends to do the same. I challenge my @WhenWeAllVote co-chairs to get their #VotingSquad," Michelle Obama tweeted.

Making sure our friends and family have a plan to vote will make all the difference in this election. So here’s my challenge to you: text three people in your life today and ask them to join your #VotingSquad and make a plan to vote.



Join us: https://t.co/5bSuauh1iF pic.twitter.com/HhwAW3bIa5 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 15, 2020

Further, Michelle launched a "text three people” challenge on her Instagram account to “reach out to the friends and family members who might need a reminder to vote.” She asked the American people to join her challenge and post about it on social media in an encouraging act to have all and sundry's turnout for 2020 balloting as early voting is underway across most of the United States.

A 'motivated' electorate turnout

While the US broadcasters reported a motivated electorate and massively long queues across several states just about 27 minutes after polls were open, Michelle Obama urged that the US citizens take to the Internet to demonstrate their voting pride and encourage others. Even in Georgia, a state that US agency NPR has long called a pool of historic voting problems with anatomy of 'election meltdown', the in-person voting there witnessed long lines, with people arriving up until the dawn on a federal holiday for in-person balloting. Meanwhile, supporting this spirit, the 'Becoming' author said that she tagged folks who she was challenging to create their #VotingSquad. “I want to see your squad! Post a photo with your squad and challenge three friends to share their plan to vote,” she said, adding, “join the initiative at we all.vote/votingsquad” to ensure everybody votes in the elections.

