Biden campaign warns 'Trespassers' could be escorted out of White House

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s electoral campaign, on November 6 (local time) warned that Donald Trump could be rightfully escorted out of the White House if he refuses to accept his defeat in the Presidential elections. Currently, Biden is leading the vote after grabbing major prizes like Pennsylvania and Georgia. But, Trump had repeatedly signalled that he wasn’t ready to accept defeat and decried the whole system as “fraud.”

"As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House," Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said at a White House Press conference.

Polls have begun to close for US Election 2020 as Americans get ready for next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. In Pennsylvania, Biden opened up a 9,000 vote lead over his electoral opponent, real-time results showed. Experts opined that the 20 votes which are held by Pennsylvania, should be enough to enable Biden to cross the 270 vote line, however, results are yet to be declared formally.

'We're going to win'

Meanwhile, 77-year-old Biden addressed the Americans on November 7 from Delaware and assured, “we’re going to win” and called for unity. As opposed to Trump, who claimed baseless victories in some US states, the former US Vice President said that he won’t announce victory but cited the numbers projected by media networks.

Biden said “numbers tell it’s clear” before mentioning the situation in Georgia, the key battleground state where he was trailing on November 6 but acquired a lead in the road to 270 electoral votes. The Democratic Presidential Nominee has predicted 300 electoral votes but as of now, according to the projection by the Associated Press, Biden is at 264 with Trump trailing at 214.