US Elections 2020: George P. Bush To Endorse And Vote For Donald Trump

The Texas land commissioner and the youngest political heir of the Bush family, George P. Bush announced his intention to vote for US President Donald Trump in November. Bush, who is the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush, in a reported statement, said that Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism. He further reportedly also added that he endorsed Trump in the 2016 election cycle and plan to do so again in 2020.

While there are reported rumours that the Bush family, including George W. Bush, will not be voting for Trump in the coming elections, the US president on June 10 celebrated the endorsement from George P. Bush and declared it a ‘great honour’.

Thank you George, great honor! https://t.co/1WzkcvLpnR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

Bush supported when it wasn’t ‘politically correct’

Bush made his endorsement in a statement to a local Texas newspaper. In the reported statement the Texas land commissioner said that it is clear, America and Texas will continue to be stronger than ever. On the other hand, Trump also reportedly praised George P. Bush for supporting him and said that Bush supported him ‘when it wasn’t the politically correct thing to do’.

As per reports, Trump has feuded with the Bush clan on numerous occasions since he entered the presidential elections back in 2016. The US President also defeated Jeb Bush in the Republican primary. Despite the defeat, George P. Bush continued to endorse Trump and in return, in his re-election campaign for land commissioner in 2018, he reportedly received an endorsement from the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

