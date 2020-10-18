US Elections 2020: Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Endorses Biden Campaign

In what has been termed as the most divisive US Election ever, Donald Trump's close aide and lawyer Rudy Giuliani finds himself in a fix as his daughter Caroline Rose Giuliani is openly endorsing Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. Filmmaker, actor and writer Caroline Rose Giuliani wrote in Vanity Fair that she and her father were "multiverse apart, politically and otherwise" and went on to add that none can be silent in the historic elections.

Witing that she had, from her childhood, engaged in debates with her father about LGBTQ rights, policing and other issues, Caroline said that she might not be able to change her father’s mind but together, people can vote the "toxic administration" out of office. The filmmaker criticised the "chest-thumping partisan tribalism" in the Trump era and said she understood that many Americans related to her feeling of helplessness but assert they were not helpless.

As per The Guardian reports, the younger Giuliani endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and voted for Barack Obama in 2012. In contrast, her father Rudy Giuliani is the former mayor of New York and one of Trump's loudest endorsers. He is also the personal lawyer to the Republican leader and stood by him during the Russian investigation and the impeachment trial.

Trump Outraised By Biden

With just weeks to go for US Election 2020, Donald Trump was outgunned financially by Democrat nominee Joe Biden as the latter raised over $100 million more than the incumbent US President. As per reports, the Republican nominee along with his party and associate groups managed to raise $247.8 million in September which is a lot less compared to the $383 million raised by the Democratic National Committee in the same period.

According to Trump's campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh, by the end of September, Trump had raised $251.4 million. While Joe Biden's campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, informed that he had managed to push up the amount to $432 million by September end.

Image Credits - AP File